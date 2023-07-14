Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $78.46

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

