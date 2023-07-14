Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $78.46

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.58.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DD stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
