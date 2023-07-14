SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 1.5 %

LEDS stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

