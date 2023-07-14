NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 7.7 %

NSTG opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at $434,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 338,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,691. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,057,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,127 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 751,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

