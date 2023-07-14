Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NBRV opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.
