Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $268.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 651,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

