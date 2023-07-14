RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) PT Raised to $34.00 at Needham & Company LLC

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on RxSight from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.62. RxSight has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $31.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 11.40.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 108.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the first quarter valued at about $44,146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 21.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 222,907 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of RxSight by 35.3% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RxSight by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 130,694 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RxSight by 4,739.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 553,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

