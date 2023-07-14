Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TITN stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $697.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.80%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 33.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 40.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

