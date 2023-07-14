Royal Bank of Canada Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $109.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Shares of TXRH opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.04. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $116.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

