LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Head to Head Contrast

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) and Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LendingClub and Funding Circle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub 22.96% 10.45% 1.60% Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LendingClub and Funding Circle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $1.12 billion 0.97 $289.68 million $2.49 4.06 Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LendingClub has higher revenue and earnings than Funding Circle.

77.5% of LendingClub shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of LendingClub shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LendingClub and Funding Circle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 3 3 0 2.50 Funding Circle 0 0 0 0 N/A

LendingClub currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.53%. Funding Circle has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,663.14%. Given Funding Circle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Funding Circle is more favorable than LendingClub.

Summary

LendingClub beats Funding Circle on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans. In addition, it operates an online lending marketplace platform. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions. The company acts as a special purpose bankruptcy remote entity that issues loan payment dependent debt securities to accredited investors. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

