Analyzing Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Telos alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Telos and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -22.07% -25.63% -18.76% CACI International 5.57% 13.60% 6.47%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $216.89 million 0.84 -$53.43 million ($0.66) -4.00 CACI International $6.20 billion 1.28 $366.79 million $15.70 22.23

This table compares Telos and CACI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Telos. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Telos has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telos and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 5 1 0 2.17 CACI International 0 0 5 0 3.00

Telos presently has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 113.07%. CACI International has a consensus price target of $350.86, indicating a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than CACI International.

Summary

CACI International beats Telos on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics, a solution-as-a-service that enables organizations to detect malicious activity earlier and to uncover and identify previously unknown attacks and new malicious behavior; IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX solution, which delivers touchless fingerprint biometrics that people can submit simply by using their mobile phones. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.