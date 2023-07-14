Head to Head Survey: AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AudioEye and Debt Resolve’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $29.91 million 2.31 -$10.43 million ($0.77) -7.68 Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Debt Resolve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AudioEye.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 0 2 0 3.00 Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AudioEye and Debt Resolve, as provided by MarketBeat.

AudioEye presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.20%. Given AudioEye’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of AudioEye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and Debt Resolve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -28.68% -71.72% -32.06% Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Debt Resolve

(Get Free Report)

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

