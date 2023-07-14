Contrasting Malayan Banking Berhad (MLYBY) and Its Competitors

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) is one of 282 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Malayan Banking Berhad to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Malayan Banking Berhad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malayan Banking Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A Malayan Banking Berhad Competitors 1060 2992 3052 13 2.28

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 320.50%. Given Malayan Banking Berhad’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Malayan Banking Berhad has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Malayan Banking Berhad and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Malayan Banking Berhad N/A N/A 2.75 Malayan Banking Berhad Competitors $3.88 billion $902.00 million 265.38

Malayan Banking Berhad’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Malayan Banking Berhad. Malayan Banking Berhad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Malayan Banking Berhad and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malayan Banking Berhad N/A N/A N/A Malayan Banking Berhad Competitors 34.87% 9.86% 0.91%

Dividends

Malayan Banking Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Malayan Banking Berhad pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Malayan Banking Berhad rivals beat Malayan Banking Berhad on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services. The company also offers credit cards; bancassurance products; hire purchase, unit trust, cash management, custodian, and trustee services; and treasury activities and services, including foreign exchange, money market, derivatives, and trading of capital market. In addition, it provides investment banking and securities broking services; corporate advisory, bond and equity issuance, syndicated acquisition advisory, debt restructuring advisory, and share and futures dealings; and asset and fund management services, including a range of conventional and Islamic investment solutions. Further, the company underwrites general and life insurance businesses, offshore investment life insurance business, and general and family takaful products; and offers offshore banking, bureau, property leasing and trading, nominee, property investment, business/economic consultancy and advisory, IT shared and development, financial and investment advisory, money lending, private equity investments, research, and leasing and factoring services. Malayan Banking Berhad was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

