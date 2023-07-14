Comparing Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) and Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Williams-Sonoma and Kits Eyecare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma 5 5 4 0 1.93 Kits Eyecare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus price target of $126.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Kits Eyecare has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Kits Eyecare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kits Eyecare is more favorable than Williams-Sonoma.

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Kits Eyecare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma $8.67 billion 0.96 $1.13 billion $15.22 8.53 Kits Eyecare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Kits Eyecare.

Profitability

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Kits Eyecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma 12.07% 72.68% 23.59% Kits Eyecare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Kits Eyecare on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, travel, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

