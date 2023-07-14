Zacks Research Comments on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.95.

Shares of ERIC opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $7.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 482,897 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

