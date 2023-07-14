John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.25.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

WDGJF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

