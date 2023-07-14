FY2024 Earnings Estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

ACAD opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.51. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 598,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 90,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 209,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at $986,200,596.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 209,053 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,369 shares of company stock worth $1,606,229. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

