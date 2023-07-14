Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Allstate Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

NYSE:ALL opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

