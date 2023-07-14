Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Raised by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$52.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$43.23 and a 12-month high of C$78.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.54.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.47 by C($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.16 billion.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

