Brokers Set Expectations for ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $775.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

