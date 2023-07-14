Zacks Research Comments on Enbridge Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.36.

TSE ENB opened at C$48.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a one year low of C$47.63 and a one year high of C$58.06.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of C$12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.83 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.42%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

