Berenberg Bank Cuts Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target to GBX 250

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.47) to GBX 250 ($3.22) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Moonpig Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 211 ($2.71).

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

LON:MOON opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.36. Moonpig Group has a 52-week low of GBX 102 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 217.40 ($2.80). The firm has a market cap of £562.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,056.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.56.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

