Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EYPT. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.25. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 257.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 28,651 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

