Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on 89bio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for 89bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.37) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02.

89bio Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

89bio stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 89bio has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 89bio news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 89bio news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $659,737. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 89bio by 2,823.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,364 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $35,838,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $33,666,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 50.0% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

