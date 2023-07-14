Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Digi International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year. The consensus estimate for Digi International’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

DGII has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Digi International Price Performance

DGII stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. Digi International has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Digi International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.59 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Digi International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 615.8% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

