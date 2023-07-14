Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Datadog, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Datadog in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Shares of DDOG opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 791,873 shares of company stock worth $72,260,765. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

