Brokers Set Expectations for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.92, a PEG ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total transaction of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,479 shares of company stock worth $21,373,128 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

