Analysts Set Expectations for Allakos Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Allakos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will earn ($2.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49).

Allakos Trading Down 0.4 %

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Allakos has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 19.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

