Brokers Issue Forecasts for CISO Global Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTC:CISO)

CISO Global Inc. (OTC:CISO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for CISO Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CISO Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.
CISO opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. CISO Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services.
