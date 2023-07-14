Brokers Issue Forecasts for CISO Global Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTC:CISO)

CISO Global Inc. (OTC:CISO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for CISO Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CISO Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

CISO opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. CISO Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CISO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CISO Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CISO Global by 541.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CISO Global by 92.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CISO Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CISO Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services.

