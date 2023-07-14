Brokers Offer Predictions for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.87) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($10.73) per share.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

ASND stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average is $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

