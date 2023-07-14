Arvinas, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($9.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($9.04) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.70) per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARVN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Arvinas Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,007,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Arvinas by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,340,000 after acquiring an additional 606,500 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after acquiring an additional 594,488 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 373,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Arvinas by 816.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 244,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

