Brokers Set Expectations for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

