FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Biohaven Ltd. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.76) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($4.77) per share.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.36.

Biohaven Trading Down 2.0 %

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

BHVN opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $6,940,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $7,495,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

