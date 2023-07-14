Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

CLNN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clene from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Clene stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million.

In related news, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 316,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 316,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $253,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800,204 shares in the company, valued at $640,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,841,455 shares of company stock worth $1,473,414. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

