CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.18) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

CBAY opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,622 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

