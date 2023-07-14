Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will earn ($2.78) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.70) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.69.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,203,000 after buying an additional 800,373 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,732,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 630,517 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,852,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after buying an additional 376,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

