Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEGN shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $69.00 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.06 million. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

