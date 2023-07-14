Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT at $2.50

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CJREF. CIBC lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.60. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 56.36%. The firm had revenue of $292.53 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.