TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRP opened at C$52.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.70 and a 1-year high of C$71.44.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.0486862 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.