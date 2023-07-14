Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 589.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 589.50 ($7.58).

A number of brokerages have commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.20) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.08) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.98) to GBX 610 ($7.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.95) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.59) to GBX 560 ($7.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Glencore Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 469.65 ($6.04) on Friday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 395.40 ($5.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 439.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 481.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.86, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

