Brokerages Set Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) PT at $10.80

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.10.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.50%.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
