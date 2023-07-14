Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Enovis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Enovis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

