Analysts Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) PT at GBX 1,822.50

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,822.50 ($23.45).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($23.22) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.57), for a total transaction of £638,976.80 ($822,046.57). Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Entain Trading Up 2.2 %

About Entain

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,278 ($16.44) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21,300.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,328.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,356.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,045 ($13.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.54).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

