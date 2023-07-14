Head to Head Analysis: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) vs. Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and REGENXBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 4 9 0 2.69 REGENXBIO 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 983.33%. REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 87.03%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -1,790.06% -110.88% REGENXBIO -246.50% -49.69% -31.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and REGENXBIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $2.50 million 17.98 -$166.01 million ($2.75) -0.25 REGENXBIO $109.64 million 7.56 -$280.32 million ($6.24) -3.06

Taysha Gene Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats REGENXBIO on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In addition, it also develops RGX-121 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II and is in Phase III clinical trial; RGX-111, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II; and RGX-381 to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease. Further, the company also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop novel gene therapies. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.