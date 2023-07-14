BMO Capital Markets Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $255.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $230.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $224.38 billion, a PE ratio of 606.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 910,723 shares of company stock worth $191,912,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

