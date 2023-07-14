AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AlTi Global Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of AlTi Global stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15. AlTi Global has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. On average, analysts predict that AlTi Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AlTi Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $63,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $182,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.