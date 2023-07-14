AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
AlTi Global Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of AlTi Global stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15. AlTi Global has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. On average, analysts predict that AlTi Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.
