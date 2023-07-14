The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $376,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

