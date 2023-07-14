Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Galecto, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galecto in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will earn ($2.10) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galecto’s current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Galecto in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Galecto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

GLTO opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $63.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Galecto has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $25,785.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,753 shares in the company, valued at $354,113.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 86.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 31.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Galecto by 50.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galecto by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Galecto by 9.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

