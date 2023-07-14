Brokers Offer Predictions for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FATE opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $484.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 602,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 275,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,879,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,922.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,879,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,922.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $25,029.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,028 shares of company stock worth $79,740 in the last three months. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

