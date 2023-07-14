JFrog Ltd. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for JFrog in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for JFrog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.52.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,126,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $382,891.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,126,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,478,779 shares of company stock worth $34,649,514. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

