Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Humanigen, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Humanigen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Humanigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Humanigen Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HGEN opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Humanigen has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Humanigen by 15.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Humanigen by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Humanigen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,367,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

(Get Free Report)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response. The company is developing lenzilumab, an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.