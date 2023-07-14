Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Humanigen, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Humanigen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Humanigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Humanigen Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Humanigen by 15.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Humanigen by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Humanigen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,367,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
About Humanigen
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response. The company is developing lenzilumab, an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Humanigen
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.